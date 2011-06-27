Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
No longer fun to browse for cars
My GS 300 spoiled me, but I didn't realize it until I started looking at other cars online. I used to do it for fun, just to fantasize about what I might enjoy. I was lucky enough to find my 04 model with the Nav/Lev package, which has more than proven itself. Now I don't even have fun looking at other cars. I just can't imagine that it would get any better than the reliability, extreme level of comfort, and total owner satisfaction that I have experienced over the past year and a half. My first lexus was a 96 ES 300, which was replaced with this one. As long as I am able, I will never purchase another vehicle.
Spoiled
I will never even think about buying another car the Lexus gs300 is the most satisfying car I have ever driven. Thank you Lexus!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Smooth ride
I just traded a 2003 bmw 525 for the 2004 lexus gs300. The ride in the lexus is so smooth compared to bmw. Anyone looking for a comfortable smooth riding car would definately be happy with the gs300.
Just great all around
This is a great car that does everything well and not anything bad
Wonderful car
Unbeatable value if low miles and well maintained.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GS 300
Related Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner