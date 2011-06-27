  1. Home
Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

No longer fun to browse for cars

Dustin, 01/14/2007
My GS 300 spoiled me, but I didn't realize it until I started looking at other cars online. I used to do it for fun, just to fantasize about what I might enjoy. I was lucky enough to find my 04 model with the Nav/Lev package, which has more than proven itself. Now I don't even have fun looking at other cars. I just can't imagine that it would get any better than the reliability, extreme level of comfort, and total owner satisfaction that I have experienced over the past year and a half. My first lexus was a 96 ES 300, which was replaced with this one. As long as I am able, I will never purchase another vehicle.

Spoiled

Jeff351, 04/17/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I will never even think about buying another car the Lexus gs300 is the most satisfying car I have ever driven. Thank you Lexus!!!

Smooth ride

markinls, 10/14/2003
I just traded a 2003 bmw 525 for the 2004 lexus gs300. The ride in the lexus is so smooth compared to bmw. Anyone looking for a comfortable smooth riding car would definately be happy with the gs300.

Just great all around

lexor, 09/26/2003
This is a great car that does everything well and not anything bad

Wonderful car

Scott, 07/30/2018
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
Unbeatable value if low miles and well maintained.

Research Similar Vehicles