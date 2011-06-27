Used 1995 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews

Excellent car Joe , 04/10/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 7 years later and it still looks and runs like new. The only thing that I had to replace after 100,000 miles was a dash light. Rock solid ride with nothing but reliablility. The body style is the original and is better built than the new models. Report Abuse

this is the best body style lexus design marcus , 06/10/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 02, I have always wanted this car but could never afford one. this car is beautiful inside and outside, the interior is luxurious with almost every features you can get on a new luxury car. The 93-97 lexus gs300 is one of the most beautiful car made in the 90's. I get so much attention when I am driving this car, most people dont believed me when I told them this car is a 95, the car looks brand new, I plan on keeping this car for atleast 2o years, this car is a classic and they are very rare on the road. this car is more beautiful than the newer gs300 (98- 03)models except for the headlights. I would recommend this car to everyone. Report Abuse

Legendary Japanese Reliability Hoeman Lew , 04/30/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful OK, ok, not the fastest, nor the classic European styling (although the original GS300 was designed by Italians), nor does it win over the bimmer enthusiasts....but as a previous owner of an 85 535i and 87 M6 along with current owner of ML 430, the Lexus is legendary Toyota reliability; the combination of ergometrics, quality and performance hard to beat. Report Abuse

95 Lexus GS300 K.E.H. , 05/27/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is one of the best cars i have owned it has been passed down to 3 family members and still running great Report Abuse