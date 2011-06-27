Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t Sedan Consumer Reviews

Raheem A. , 03/05/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Coming from a 2012 Nissan Maxima Special Edition with 290 horsepower, I thought that the 2016 Lexus GS 200t would be a huge downgrade performance wise. However, the 241 horsepower turbocharged motor is more than adequate. There is a slight delay when you initially press the pedal (turbo lag), but it gets going once the turbo kicks in! Even with the upgraded premium Lexus wheels, the car delivers a smooth, noise-insulated ride. I purchased this vehicle in Thousand Oaks (398 miles from my home), and drove it back home. With a full tank, on "ECO" mode, I arrived in Sacramento with a little less than a half tank left! Talk about fuel efficiency! Definitely night and day from my Maxima that returned 26 MPG highway/19 City (versus 33 Highway/22 City with the GS 200t). I was fortunate to find a model equipped with the Navigation and Premium packages. I absolutely love the huge 12.3 multi-function display (you can view audio information on one half while viewing your GPS), interior lighting (pretty much every button is illuminated), comfortable leather seats, retracting power mirrors (perfect for conveniently parking in tight spaces), power rear sunshade, ventilated driver's and passenger's seats, and the crystal clear audio system (it almost sounds like you're in the studio with the artist). On the outside, I can't get enough of looking at this car! The Nebula Gray Pearl is gorgeous, and looks clean even when dirty (I came from a black car that collected dust within minutes of being washed). The spindle grille (revised for 2016+ models) gives the car an aggressive look. Like most luxury vehicles, the doors close with ease. The LED daytime running lights provide adequate lighting during dusk and dawn. I have only had the vehicle for 4 days, so I am still discovering new features (the rear passengers have their own center console)! This is my first time having a vehicle with all of the bells and whistles! Hopefully I'm not speaking too soon, but I feel like Lexus has hit this one out of the ballpark.