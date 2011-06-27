2020 Lexus ES 300h Sedan Consumer Reviews

Richard , 02/05/2020 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

9 of 10 people found this review helpful

As a Lexus owner for the past 30 years, I was ready and willing to buy my 3rd, a 2020 ES350h sedan. While I liked the car's styling, ride quality and pricing two big flaws in its interior design kept me from buying it: (1) The interior navigation screen is just stuck onto the top of the dash, rather than integrated into it (as is the case with every other car in this class). Worse than its appearance was that the screen is not hooded or shaded in any way so that the outside light coming through the windshield directly behind the screen makes the screen difficult to see. (2) The touch pad controller, which is the only way to interface manually with the car's electronics was terrible -- worse than every reviewer says it is. Although the input sensitivity of the touch pad has 2 customizable settings other than standard, the interface experience remained very "twitchy" and difficult to use even at the least sensitive setting and even after I spent 1/2 hour in the parked car working with it. I would hate to have to use this while driving. I'm was unhappily surprised -- Lexus has been building luxury cars long enough to know better.