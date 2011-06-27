  1. Home
  Lexus ES 300
  Used 2003 Lexus ES 300
  Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 Sedan
  Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Typical Lexus Quality

Akent, 09/27/2006
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I bought this Lexus online with 51,000 miles as a lease turn-in for my wife. It is even better than expected. The interior was nearly flawless with the most supple leather seats I have ever sat in. I read numerous reviews saying it lacked power, but I have not found that to be true. It was made to be a luxury vehicle, not a fast sports car. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is very different from her last 1993 ES 300 that had over 215,000 miles.

Satisfied Customer

Mika, 11/06/2006
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This vehicle handles well on the highway it has a kick during take off. I'm happy with the space I tend to let others drive and ride in the back. It also does good under cold conditions the engine remains quiet and warms up quickly. Overall I'm happy with my decision. By the way it has a nice sound system. The navigation is pretty accurate for the most part.

A top quality car

n2doowop, 07/26/2012
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

Bought the car new in 2003. Got a very good deal. Have put 150K miles on it. The last trip averaged 27-30 mpg. No major problems. The trans does still act funny every once in a while like most ES-300's. I noticed a lot of people had problems with the rear door window. I've replaced the switch twice. It still rides like new and looks it. The value is around $10K. I wouldn't sell it for $15K

Great car

jtg, 11/10/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought this car for my wife. She loves it. Really well built. Quiet. Sound system is amazing. Smooth/classy. Very happy with this car

Well, its a Lexus ! ! !

fyler, 02/07/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
22 of 26 people found this review helpful

When a car is rated as the top selling Lexus for the past 15 years there gotta be some serious reasons for that.After owning SC300 I needed a 4 doors so best reviews went to the ES300 and its bigger sister ES330.GS had mixed reviews, I hate the IS, I can't afford an LS and I don't like an RX SUVs.Don't listen to those who say that the ES300 is a glorified Camry, they probably never drove a Lexus. You will see the build quality in every single piece of interior, the sound the hood, trunk and door latch locks. And NO, these interior wood are not fake, Lexus doesn't use fake woods in its interiors. I have some suggested improvements below (not a deal breaker though, guess I just got spoiled).

