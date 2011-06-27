Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Typical Lexus Quality Akent , 09/27/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this Lexus online with 51,000 miles as a lease turn-in for my wife. It is even better than expected. The interior was nearly flawless with the most supple leather seats I have ever sat in. I read numerous reviews saying it lacked power, but I have not found that to be true. It was made to be a luxury vehicle, not a fast sports car. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is very different from her last 1993 ES 300 that had over 215,000 miles. Report Abuse

Satisfied Customer Mika , 11/06/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This vehicle handles well on the highway it has a kick during take off. I'm happy with the space I tend to let others drive and ride in the back. It also does good under cold conditions the engine remains quiet and warms up quickly. Overall I'm happy with my decision. By the way it has a nice sound system. The navigation is pretty accurate for the most part. Report Abuse

A top quality car n2doowop , 07/26/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought the car new in 2003. Got a very good deal. Have put 150K miles on it. The last trip averaged 27-30 mpg. No major problems. The trans does still act funny every once in a while like most ES-300's. I noticed a lot of people had problems with the rear door window. I've replaced the switch twice. It still rides like new and looks it. The value is around $10K. I wouldn't sell it for $15K Report Abuse

Great car jtg , 11/10/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this car for my wife. She loves it. Really well built. Quiet. Sound system is amazing. Smooth/classy. Very happy with this car Report Abuse