Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3378 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
