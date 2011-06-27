Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3296 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the ES 300
Related Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570