Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Wow, what a great little car. travelnman1 , 03/17/2011 52 of 52 people found this review helpful I have previously owned three Lexus vehicles an ES 300, ES 350 and my last car a GS 350 AWD. When the CT 200h came out, I took a test drive and fell in love with the car. I drove it home that day. I liked the looks, red with black leather interior, and sporty. It's very quiet and has the ride quality of the ES 350 I had. You do hear the CVT under acceleration but it quiets down once up to speed. The car's computer indicated I got 44mpg on the first tank of gas. This includes some interstate driving. Currently, it shows 46.5 mpg will do an actual check on my next fillup. Go out and test drive one. Would make a good entry level to Lexus or 2nd vehicle

Loving My 2011 Lexus CT200H ~! lexusluvmomma , 02/13/2012 32 of 32 people found this review helpful Purchased a black one (only Black or yellow left... yellow either love or not and I am a... not). Was wanting a Hybrid for a while. Was a Lexus owner already and I needed more space than my IS250 but not neccessarily as much as the RX.This was the perfect combination of the two. Good use of the space with the folding down back row of seats and access through the hatchback... and hey it is a Lexus what's not to love? :0)

Great hybrid - don't expect "sportcar" performance jcpharm , 04/09/2011 24 of 24 people found this review helpful i bought this car because i wanted fuel efficiency first and foremost but wanted as sporty a driving-dynamic as was possible - this car delivers.

CT Finally Arrives dgstan , 03/21/2011 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Believe it or not, I've been waiting for this car for about 18 months. Originally, it was considered a "future concept vehicle", so I never really expected it to become a reality. As I racked up miles on my 2005 Prius, I patiently followed this Lexus dream to it's fruition. I find the CT sporty, plush, and quite attractive. At some levels, it does feel somewhat cobbled together (no rear seat cupholders? Really?), but even a cobbled-together Lexus is still a Lexus. The seats are a dream. The interior cabin is well thought-out and you don't sit there wishing they did things differently (other than the missing cupholders). The more I play with the car, the more it surprises me.