2020 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Engine TypeHybridGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Combined MPGno1818
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
full time 4WDyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.436.8/573.3 mi.440.0/577.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.5 gal.27.3 gal.27.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Combined MPGno1818
Engine
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm518 hp @ 6000 rpm518 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.42.8 ft.
Valves243232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeHybridGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Driver Assist Packyesyesyes
Black Exterior Packageyesyesyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyesyesyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyesyesyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByesyesno
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByesyesno
Styling Accent Packyesyesyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyesyesyes
Entertainment Packageyesyesyes
Tow Packyesyesyes
Drive Pro Packageyesyesyes
Park Pro Packyesyesyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyesyesyes
Vision Assist Packyesyesyes
Tow Packageyesyesyes
Exterior Protection Packyesyesyes
First and Second Row Smoker's Packageyesyesyes
Shadow Exterior Packageyesyesyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack - LWBnonoyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack - LWBnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
380 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
13 total speakersyesyesyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Suedecloth Headliningyesyesyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Head-Up Displayyesyesyes
Activity Keyyesyesyes
110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outletsyesyesyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyesyesyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyesyesyes
Car Care Kityesyesyes
CD/DVD Playeryesyesyes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
22-Way Heated/Cooled, Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyesyesyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Goyesyesyes
Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Scriptyesyesno
20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyesyesyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyesyesyes
20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
20 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesyesyes
20 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.39.3 in.46.8 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
22" 9 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yesyesyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryesyesyes
Heated Windshieldyesyesyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityesyesyes
Deployable Side Steps - SWByesyesno
21" 9 Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9001yesyesyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityesyesyes
22" 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1046yesyesyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityesyesyes
22" 7 Split-Spoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7007yesyesyes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yesyesyes
Black Roof Rails - SWByesyesno
Front Fog Lightsyesyesyes
Black Brake Calipersyesyesyes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yesyesyes
Fixed Side Steps - SWByesyesno
22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yesyesyes
21" 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yesnono
Atlas Exterior Accentsyesyesyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yesyesyes
21" 6 Spoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yesyesyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityesnono
20" 12 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1065noyesyes
Black Roof Rails - LWBnonoyes
Deployable Side Steps - LWBnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.68.6 cu.ft.67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4955 lbs.5235 lbs.5385 lbs.
Gross weight6920 lbs.6967 lbs.7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.31.8 cu.ft.24.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees25.5 degrees25.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees23.5 degrees23.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.196.9 in.204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.7716 lbs.7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.3 in.8.7 in.
Height73.6 in.73.6 in.73.5 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.115.0 in.122.9 in.
Width78.1 in.78.1 in.78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Interior Colors
  • Ivory w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Navy w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Navy, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
20 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
255/55R20 tiresyesnono
275/45R W tiresnoyesyes
21 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Starting MSRP
$105,950
Starting MSRP
$109,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.

