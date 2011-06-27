Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

I bought a brand new 2018 HSE full size Range Rover , it has been in the dealer 3 times and was in for over 2 months ,it has computer problems and they have no idea how to fix it . It was there for 2 months i picked it up last week when they claimed it was fixed i had it for 3 days and it broke again. All the Faults come on the dash and it goes into limp Mode. If you stop and turn the car on and off a few times it will reset and drive normal . This is my second Range Rover

I was driving on a highway with my child when my 2018 Range Rover Supercharged lost power. It completely shut down- no acceleration, no steering, brakes. Not even a blinker to signal to any of the other cars on the highway that my car was broken down. It was the first time I had driven the car since bringing it in to the dealership for multiple faults. Before this near death experience, my husband and I experienced issues with the screen, the driver side door not closing, no ability to clear windshield when it is fogged up, issues with parking camera in addition to all the fault messages like suspension fault. I put less than 1500 miles on the car. It was certified pre-owned. Hopefully, Land Rover will do the right thing and get me out of this vehicle. This is my second Range Rover purchase.

Blair , 04/13/2020 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

In all the vehicles I have purchased both personally and professionally I can only good to excellent experiences with the vehicle ownership albeit there may be a hiccup here and there, but that's to be expected. After experiencing multiple issues with the 2018 Range Rover vehicle in less than a month of ownership and only having actual possession of the vehicle for 18 days in that month long period due to the time the dealership had it for the initial repairs it became clear the Range Rover I purchased was a lemon. It broke down for the first time not but a few miles from the dealership on the date of purchase. The battery light came on even though the dealership said the issue was a fuel sensor which was repaired. They assured me this issue would not occur again. Then the check engine light began coming on and going off seemingly randomly. Not yet having a permanent tag for the vehicle while experiencing multiple issues in less than a month clearly points to this being a problem vehicle, right? Well Land Rover didn't think so... they only said my vehicle didn't yet qualify for a re-purchase because the dealership was continuing to service the problems I was experiencing. So, if I understand that correctly, as long as they're attempting to correct the problems, no matter how many I experience over how long a period of time, this vehicle isn't a lemon deserving of a re-purchase even though I can't drive it more than half the time. Yes, let's allow that to sink in a moment... The initial breakdown issue continues to re-surface despite the dealership supposedly repairing the problem each and every time. I can't know when or where I will be stranded. Good thing Land Rover Roadside Assistance is open during business hours on business days... oh wait, that doesn't help me outside of business hours on weekdays or anytime on weekends. Save yourself, don't buy any Land Rover product. They may be pretty and be loaded up with features and tech, but they're simply overpriced garbage that will bring undue stress and frustration into your life.