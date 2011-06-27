Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle we’ve owned!
Although certainly pricey, the Range Supercharged delivers on all fronts! It is absolutely a treat to drive. Over the top elegance and comfort coupled with over 500 HP leaves little to be desired. Cargo area is fine-even on weekend trips/vacation with the kids-but certainly fine for normal everyday use. We couldn’t be happier with the RR!
Gift for wife
My wife luvs her Range Rover. The ride and features of the car are outstanding. The heated seats and steering wheel are the best. The reliability has been average. Strangely, an engine valve (pvc) replacement was not covered under the certified warranty (very disappointing).
The Gentleman's Tank
Picked up a used 2016 Range Rover Supercharged LWB in Indus Silver with the Ebony interior. Originally priced at $130K, I managed to find it for $72K with only 8,000 miles on it, in perfect condition. Everything about it is rock solid: the power, the luxurious cabin, supple leather, huge interior, massive trunk space. The deployable side steps are great for my (short) wife, and the Meridian premium sound system is spectacular. Biggest drawback is the electronics -- quite dated and laggy in terms of response times. Does feature Bluetooth for connecting to your smartphone, but lacks the Apple /Android CarPlay setup. If you can get a gently use one, I think you can reduce the huge depreciation hit from a new purchase, which is optimal. I plan on driving this one into the ground over time, and am hoping the maintenance is kept to a reasonable amount.
