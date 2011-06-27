  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Range Rover
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale
List Price Range
$38,920 - $59,999
Used Range Rover for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best vehicle we’ve owned!

rob b, 10/31/2018
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Although certainly pricey, the Range Supercharged delivers on all fronts! It is absolutely a treat to drive. Over the top elegance and comfort coupled with over 500 HP leaves little to be desired. Cargo area is fine-even on weekend trips/vacation with the kids-but certainly fine for normal everyday use. We couldn’t be happier with the RR!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Range Rover
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

Gift for wife

Marc, 08/13/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

My wife luvs her Range Rover. The ride and features of the car are outstanding. The heated seats and steering wheel are the best. The reliability has been average. Strangely, an engine valve (pvc) replacement was not covered under the certified warranty (very disappointing).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The Gentleman's Tank

Chris , 02/03/2020
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Picked up a used 2016 Range Rover Supercharged LWB in Indus Silver with the Ebony interior. Originally priced at $130K, I managed to find it for $72K with only 8,000 miles on it, in perfect condition. Everything about it is rock solid: the power, the luxurious cabin, supple leather, huge interior, massive trunk space. The deployable side steps are great for my (short) wife, and the Meridian premium sound system is spectacular. Biggest drawback is the electronics -- quite dated and laggy in terms of response times. Does feature Bluetooth for connecting to your smartphone, but lacks the Apple /Android CarPlay setup. If you can get a gently use one, I think you can reduce the huge depreciation hit from a new purchase, which is optimal. I plan on driving this one into the ground over time, and am hoping the maintenance is kept to a reasonable amount.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Range Rover
Build & PriceLANDROVERUSA.COM
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale

Related Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles