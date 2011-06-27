Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
Great SUV!
Long time owner of RR's. Just sold my 2006 SC edition and it was the best car I have ever owned. Reliabilty throughout my ownership was stellar. Never had a significant issue. I currently also own a BMW 750 and 650. And have owned other premium vehicles in the past. And as I said the RR was the best of the lot. I just took delivery of a 2014 full size RR SC with every option except the towing package. This is by far the best RR. It's fast, comfy and execution in materials and fit/finish is flawless. I love it. That being said, there are a few areas of improvement needed. Should be no Eco auto on. Navigation could be improved. And rear hatch cover can be improved. Great SUV!
Custom 2014 Rover HSE 3.0L
Lower road noise than my 2014 MB 550GL and almost as quiet as my VW-made Bentley Continental Flying Spur W12. Better height control and adjustment than my MB 550GL. More truck like handling than my MB 550GL. MB 550 GL is an excellent SUV and priced nearly the same (few thousand $ less) as my 2014 Rover. Rover Eco setting can be somewhat annoying, but does improve gas savings.
Beauty truly is only skin deep
good looking car, so so reliability. Have traded it in.
Super Charged Range Rover
The at certain times during the day the sun reflects terribly off of the chrome piece on the center console. This piece should be wood or blamed out.
