Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

nautictalk , 12/30/2013

39 of 39 people found this review helpful

Long time owner of RR's. Just sold my 2006 SC edition and it was the best car I have ever owned. Reliabilty throughout my ownership was stellar. Never had a significant issue. I currently also own a BMW 750 and 650. And have owned other premium vehicles in the past. And as I said the RR was the best of the lot. I just took delivery of a 2014 full size RR SC with every option except the towing package. This is by far the best RR. It's fast, comfy and execution in materials and fit/finish is flawless. I love it. That being said, there are a few areas of improvement needed. Should be no Eco auto on. Navigation could be improved. And rear hatch cover can be improved. Great SUV!