Used 2004 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
The Best SUV I have Owned
I keep reading about people complaining about the build quality and reliability. That is all BS. We are talking about a car from 2004. Wait until the new 2015 models get reviewed 11 years from now and then we can compare who did better: Ford VS BMW.I bought it used with 77K and its been a wonderful car. I do all the maintenance myself and its actually quite cheap. I love to drive it. Gas mileage and outdated electronics are the two major setbacks for me. For highway driving gas mileage is good (25 mpg approx). The air ride its just great! People complain about the air suspension going out. The exact same thing happens on all +10yr old luxury vehicles that use it...
Best SUV I have ever owned
I am so happy I took a chance and purchased a used range rover for only $17,500. I bought it with 103,000 miles on it but looked and drove 10 times better then one of my newer SUVd. I cant tell you how amazing and smooth the ride has been. Everyone over exaggerates repair and reliability problems but with a little bit of homework you can have things fixed easily. My left air strut died which is expected after 100k miles but easily found a refurbished one online and a month later my right air strut died as well and once again found and replaced it with a refurbished one. All I have to say is there are no amount of repair bills that could ever add up to the original MSRP and I saved over 70K!
Pleasantly Suprised...A Gem
We've owned this car for 3 years now. No major issues to speak of, must have gotten a good one. Only have 71k miles on it, but are looking forward to another 15k or so before upgrading to a newer model. 2004 is a great year with a fantastic engine made by BMW, not like later years where ford took over. Has never let me down reliability wise, took it to Alaska for a year, never slipped, got stuck, or had any kind of hesitation.
The Most Realistic 04 Range Rover Review You Will Read
I purchased my 2004 HSE last year for roughly 13k and I have without question LOVED everything about the vehicle. Comfort, the performance, the overall ride of the vehicle. I've been pleasantly surprised by the gas mileage. Not sure how I would measure by the gallon, but I will say that when I fill up for 75.00 a tank, I can go from central VA to North Jersey on one tank and still have some fumes left over. A full tank gets me roughly 476 miles total for highway driving. For my local 20 minute each way commute to the office and my around town stuff, I can get through an entire week on one tank. Due to lack of characters, I will need to continue in a seperate review.
Simply the best
This is my 5th Range Rover and by far the best. I still get that buzz every time I climb into the drivers seat. Comfort is absolutely outstanding, in fact there isn't a seat in the house that is as comfortable. The smooth gear change, build quality, and the envious looks you get from other drivers says it all. Those little extras like heated steering wheel, parking sensors front and rear, and TV make it special. I have the LPG conversion which means that in real terms I get the equivalent of about 40 mpg which is amazing for a car of this size and quality. Quite simply the best 4 x 4 in the world. I have since bought the TDV8 Vogue 2007 and I didn't think it possible but it's even better. Just be warned when you have owned a Range Rover you will NEVER want to drive anything else
