Used 1996 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
Must be "hands on" owner!
Now that I've had mine for about 10 months I will say, this is a fantastic vehicle. To get all the comfort with the rugged of road capability is a true blessing. The value of these cars "used" is immeasurable. There is one big caveat to ownership however, that is, you must be a hands on owner. Must be able to do much of the maintenance and repair work yourself. also be able to source parts yourself. If you can do this the vehicle is an incredible value. If you cant, and must take it to a "qualified" shop when something goes wrong, then your wallet will be drained faster than your gas tank on this bad boy. Get your own hands greasy and be happy!
After 16 years of ownership.
I have this car (1996 RR 4.0SE P38a) for the past 16 years and it has been one of my favorite car that provides most fun when driving it. I love the driving position that gives me the control of the road like no other SUV. There are many problems with the car, but the main thing is that it's a truly reliable vehicle when you take good care of it. I've also experienced things like EAS(changed to fixed suspension), disfunctional A/C (Auto failed), plastic parts on the door frames are falling apart, interior panels crack apart, check engine light on all the time (didn't have any clue) and it just keeps on going and going... I've done most of my maints on a local shop, didn't spend much $.
Best SUV vehicle that money can buy.
I've owned this beautiful 4.6 HSE which was a one owner car owned by a heart specialist and had onlt 65000 miles on it when I picked it up at the dealership. I've been blessed by this vehicle since day one, because it was properly maintained before than I kept up with it no bills higher than couple of hundred dollars twice in five years. this vehicle is 12 years old now and it still turn heads as you drive by.
Great vehicle, nothing else like it.
It's been a decent truck. Got it a little over a year ago and was a little concerned about the decision, but went ahead and did it. NO REGRETS! Very well built, feels like you are commanding a luxurious cruise ship down the road in your captain's chair! Visibility is terrific! It leaks, get used to it... Recently drove a 2002 blazer. They don't even compare. Drives like a truck and is a bit of a slug, but is smooth as silk and gives you a feeling while driving it, that I cannot explain, and that cannot be replicated in any other car. Rovers are for enthusiasts and require more maintenance than usual, do it smart (don't take it to the dealership) and cost of ownership is fairly low.
Awkward, expensive, and unreliable!
Nothing, I mean nothing, in this car works properly! The headliner is falling, the sunroof just stopped one day, the alarm doesn't work, the EAS is broken, the ignition is temperamental, all the trim pieces are falling apart/off, the power mirror memory has amnesia, the climate control does not function in "Auto" mode, the ABS system failed, the starer is slow to work, there is a mystery oil leak, the courtesy lamps in the back do not work properly, the tailgate jams, the nuts for the wheels are warped and EXPEN$IVE to replace (like everything else in this vehicle). The handling is that of a barge, but it can go anywhere. Provided nothing vital breaks and leaves you stranded!
