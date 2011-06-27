Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

Get to know your mechanic vincent , 03/26/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned my 93 RR LWB County for 4 years now. I have replaced the air suspension with Oldman Emu coils. Lots of little electrical problems and constant maintenance of rust especially anywhere steel meets aluminum. Parts are expensive, since it is British and some of the electrical components, computers etc are complicated and require a Rover technician with a computer, but if you put it into perspective, there is no better purpose built vehicle that can compete with the Rover. I have even pulled an H2 out of a snow bank with the Rover, much to the dismay of the Humvee owner. If you are lucky enough to find one, buy it, they are getting rare. A real modern classic. Report Abuse

The Best SUV I have Ever Owned Bradley , 08/05/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car so much, it will cruise down the freeeway happily at 80mph for days. And then you can follow some of your Jeep friends out into the woods, and have to pull some of them out, been there, done that :]. The visibility is amazing, and you can't beat saying, "Ok, I'll be there in a little bit, I'm in a Blue Range Rover". I love this car. If you ever have the opportunity to own one of these cars, take it.

Different kevorkjan , 09/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful That is the best way to describe something that is so much fun to drive, yet incredibly capable off road. I enjoy working my Rover every chance I get and it has never let me down. Excellent vehicle for trailblazing or going to the ballet.

Green Rover, Green Rover... dakine , 11/18/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful So far, this vehicle has been nothing but a joy to drive. However, with gas prices as high as they are, that's where the fallback lies. Handling is smooth on highway as it is in city driving. Rough and tumble on the hills- -but fun!