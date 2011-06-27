Used 1990 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
Great off road / often stranded on road
Love solid-truck experience of Range Rovers built in the 90's. Those built later are too car like with plastic-covered bumpers and low-profile tires. No one would take them seriously off road; but the 90's vehicles have all the creature comforts inside the cabin of luxury sedan, yet they're 100% truck on the outside. The four-wheel drive system is better than any I've used. None of the binding you get with some 4x4s when you turn hard. None of the wheel spin that you get with many positraction systems before the posi kicks in. I've scaled steep rocks with sloped sandy spots, and the wheels didn't spin an inch when one hit sand. But beware of maintenance!
If you want to feel safe
If you want a very reliable SUV, that will always get you where you need to be on time; then this is the truck for you. It is also a beast if you ever get hit. The whole veichle is reinforced steel. It's a little slow, but once it gets going get out of his way
Buyer Beware
I love the RR classic, when it works. Interior design is in a class of it's own compared to contemporaries. Expect to pay huge annual repair bills regardless of where you get it fixed. Some dealers actually suggest repairs be done elsewhere (refuse to work on them). If you really want one, buy a slightly newer one (93-95) that is a LWB. The more powerful engine is definately worth it!
Nothing looks like it, never will again.
I loved this thing. Period. I sold it on my wife's order to get her a "Real" car. I should have gotten a better wife. That thing was not only a headturner but a wheel turner! I would drive right off the higway into mud, snow, rocks, what have you.. I have never been in a truck that handled like a 911!! Yes, it had problems, but it was worth it!
The best 4x4xfar
Its an eye turner go anywhere truck. I can park a mile away from civilization at target and when I come back a town has formed. Sure the tank is a bit old so she has her share of problems but when it runs, it runs better than any other vehicle out there. The toughest part is the constant urge to make that left turn into some park just to go off-roading. My friends call mine "A screaming metal death-trap" but they usually see it when the lucas electrics call uncle. Drop 60$, do the work yourself, and the truck is back in an hour. BTW a radiator cost 500$ brand-new and its an hour job to put it in yourself. BEST 4X4XFAR!
