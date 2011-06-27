Estimated values
2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,649
|$51,626
|$56,501
|Clean
|$47,051
|$50,969
|$55,768
|Average
|$45,856
|$49,656
|$54,302
|Rough
|$44,660
|$48,342
|$52,836
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,625
|$37,516
|$41,058
|Clean
|$34,191
|$37,038
|$40,526
|Average
|$33,322
|$36,084
|$39,460
|Rough
|$32,453
|$35,129
|$38,395
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,875
|$50,788
|$55,582
|Clean
|$46,287
|$50,142
|$54,861
|Average
|$45,111
|$48,850
|$53,419
|Rough
|$43,935
|$47,557
|$51,978
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,312
|$50,597
|$53,401
|Clean
|$47,706
|$49,953
|$52,708
|Average
|$46,494
|$48,666
|$51,322
|Rough
|$45,282
|$47,379
|$49,937
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,411
|$48,118
|$52,661
|Clean
|$43,854
|$47,506
|$51,978
|Average
|$42,740
|$46,282
|$50,612
|Rough
|$41,625
|$45,057
|$49,246
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,744
|$38,727
|$42,384
|Clean
|$35,295
|$38,234
|$41,834
|Average
|$34,399
|$37,249
|$40,735
|Rough
|$33,502
|$36,264
|$39,635