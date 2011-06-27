Estimated values
2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,219
|$32,741
|$35,832
|Clean
|$29,840
|$32,324
|$35,368
|Average
|$29,082
|$31,491
|$34,438
|Rough
|$28,323
|$30,658
|$33,508
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,737
|$32,219
|$35,261
|Clean
|$29,364
|$31,809
|$34,803
|Average
|$28,618
|$30,989
|$33,889
|Rough
|$27,872
|$30,169
|$32,974
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G70 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,485
|$37,363
|$40,891
|Clean
|$34,052
|$36,888
|$40,361
|Average
|$33,187
|$35,937
|$39,300
|Rough
|$32,322
|$34,987
|$38,239
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,793
|$30,112
|$32,956
|Clean
|$27,444
|$29,729
|$32,528
|Average
|$26,747
|$28,963
|$31,673
|Rough
|$26,050
|$28,197
|$30,818
Estimated values
2020 Genesis G70 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,618
|$38,591
|$42,235
|Clean
|$35,172
|$38,100
|$41,687
|Average
|$34,278
|$37,118
|$40,591
|Rough
|$33,384
|$36,136
|$39,496