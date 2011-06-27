Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Bought this as the last year of the old body style which I liked better. Cargo space and luxury options fit my lifestyle of weekend diving to and from NYC. Excellent ride quality and power. I would suggest the luxury package if searching for a used one- nicer interior and stereo. My gripes with the car are the rear camera which is absurdly small and clunky navigation system. Camera really doesn't show adequately where your car is. Service is pricey but in line with other luxury brands.

hockey499s , 08/15/2014

If you decide to buy a land rover, be prepared for all the extra expenses you will incur as they overcharge you EXTREMELY on every service or anything done to the car. Also be prepared to get one of the many FAULTY CARS land rover sells people and have to bring it back in for repairs constantly (in which case you will probably wind up driving around in a loaner car (if they even give you one at all) for a decent amount of the time you own/lease the vehicle, worth much less then the car you are paying for. Oh and most of all, be prepared to NOT BE a "valued customer". I clearly am not considering they still have me in a vehicle that constantly breaks down and won't do anything about it.