Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Problems from the start rangerage , 12/06/2011 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Wheel alignment, computer problem i went back to service three times in a month. The gas tank keeps showing no gas when there is full tank. The service is horrible at the dealership. Looking to pull out of the contract

Supercharger in Samana tonysamana , 05/20/2012 27 of 31 people found this review helpful I live in Samana, Dominican Republic. A region with lots of mountains and dirt roads. I come from Toyota diesel Prado, then Volkswagen Touareg diesel, then BMW x6 diesel and after that the LR SS. Changed the BMW into a LR because the X6 is to low for the sandy roads here in Samana. Bought LR new in sept 2010, model 2011. Changed tires from 40-45 for the roads here as well. Very comfortable car in al ways. Always and very suffucient power. Offroad nothing. Totally shit. And maintenance you can not imagen. At this moment second time in garage for changing the suspension system and connections. And the funny part, now out of the guarantee, after 51.000 km.

This car meets all of my high expectations...so far! polarbearmike , 09/19/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful 1. I love driving this car. I am 6'2" and weight 230lbs. I am uncomfortable in 95%+ of all cars I sit in. Some of you will understand this. 2. The new standard 375hp V-8 is super smooth and faster from 0-60 than all 17 cars I have owned minus a 911 and a Mini Cooper S. The sport mode is really not necessary, but if you want to beat 29 of 30 cars off the line, sport mode is available to you. 3. The nav is noy super hig tech, but it works well and the is easy to use once you unlearn your old nav system. 4. The interior of this SUV is of a very high quality. It is my favorite. Even better than a MB E320 I once thought could not be improved upon. 5. I feel very safe in this car. 6. No regrets.

A true SUV, with a Punch! MR.D , 10/12/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have only owned the car for a month with no problems to report. It is a 2011 RRS w/ Luxury Package, Fuji White w/ Almond interior. A different driving experience coming from a GL450, X-5 and a QX56. This is bar none the most fun to drive SUV with a build quality that can not be matched. With the 5 liter engine @ 375 hp definitely has enough power when you need it, the exhaust note sounds great when just at cruising speeds. The interior & center stack is really situated nicely and has a regal look and feel as well. If you are in the market for a RRS go get one and don't waste time, hard to find, not that available.