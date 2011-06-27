Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Ignore what people THINK about reliabilty, and listen to what they KNOW
I bought my Rover Sport HSE 2006 at around 40,000 miles, and now over 40,000 miles later, I can say this has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. I still haven't changed the brakes (and they've got a good amount of life left), transmission shifts very smoothly. Never had a check engine or any issues. Remember, don't go cheap on your gas quality, and use synthetic oil. change differential fluid every 75,000 miles. Something very important to me is the fact it is chain driven, so no timing belt change is needed! tough suspension for offroading means very little problems regardless how many potholes you go through (youll feel every bump, but it's made tough). Gold
Got One
I just purchased the new RR Sport. It's excellent. The car looks and feels guts'z, but drives smoother than a truck. The interior feels like a combination of a BMW and a Range Rover. Very high quality, but now with a driver intended focus. It's pretty quick, nimble and sounds mean. It's definitely a guys drive. I could be happier.
Dreams Can Come True!!!
I purchased this very at a very high mileage and this is significant because it speaks directly to its reliability. Mine has a 73K (highway mileage)when purchased and people ask me if this was a 2010 model. It was customized by previous owner that some of its current features are incorporated in the 2010 models I saw for sale. Awesome SUV in and out. Great sound system, handling and lots of POWER. Quick stopping brakes. Needless to say its a head turner. If you gonna get one get supercharged, that's when you can feel the punch more. Previous owner had no major issues and vehicle is in excellent condition. One problem I have a couple of days ago is tire air sensor is bad. Good resale value.
Absolutely fantastic car !!! Beautiful lux used ca
My search was nationwide and I found one with only 49k miles, one owner, 18 LR service records, in the rare and beautiful Rimini Red (only abou t3-4% of RRS's) on Long Island. I added some aftermarket bling of shiny mirror covers, stainless door handles $79 and pillar covers $69 to really set it off. Just the right amount of bling. also added running boards from eBay for $183. Northeast Rovers have them in the exact same pattern and charge $1150...??? Everyone that sees it loves the color and the added bits really make it stand out. I like the panache of a Range Rover in the Midwest. I drive all over from Madison, WI to Morgantown, WV and in 5,000 miles could count the other RR's I saw on the road on one hand. In SoCal you might see that many parked in one LA city block. The ride is smooth and super comfortable and in a late midwest snowstorm of 8-10" it handled like a champ. Surefooted and secure. comfort and safety are primary concerns for me and being able to get to my destination. On the highway doing a steady 75 mph my gas mileage has actually been a pleasant surprise of 20.7 mpg. I added and aftermarket electronic module for $69 and my highway mileage is now an incredible 23.8 over 2000 miles. City mileage is 17.4 ! If you take it easy and pretend you are back in the 1980's and drive 55 mph you will find the mileage for the highway actually in the 27.5 to 28.3 range for the car. The sound system HarmonKardon is absolutely incredible and thoroughly enjoyed with my extensive music collection. The NAV system which is DVD based is dated and I do not evne use as I use my smartphone for this purpose. the only complaint that I have is the location of the Aux input is bizarrely and awkwardly placed behind the center console and requires connections to be run from the rear seat area to the front for use of my Ipod. Plan on being a RRS guy for life although the stylistic changes made in the 2014 especially to the front end rear ends and with the lights removed too much from the boxy lines and removed some of the character from the car model appearance. Could never afford a new one but a reasobable priced, well cared for car with records is wonderful to own.
Range Rover Sport
Many problems with our RR Sport. Fuel pump went out at less than 500 mi while we were on the interstate. Car came to complete stop, we were nearly killed. 5 months later the differential went, 1 after that back in shop for transmission problems. Back in shop again today at 1 year with bad alternator. Very unreliable for a $65k car. Love the look, comfort, amenities, etc..., but if the car won't run, none of that really matters does it?
