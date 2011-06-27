2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV Consumer Reviews

UNSAFE!! Melissa , 11/25/2019 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 32 of 38 people found this review helpful Though this car looks great.... it is extremely unsafe! The auto start stop ECO mode is very unsafe. The engine goes off, you attempt to enter traffic and the car does NOT respond... then you push the gas harder and the car lunges forward... you're not expecting it! I've been in numerous situations due to the hilly terrain of Western Pennsylvania, where I've been in the car, waiting to merge into traffic (with my children in the car) and the car doesn't respond and when it does, it's a driving hazard as on-coming cars are too close. The engine hesitation even occurs when I manually turn off the ECO mode (which I HAVE to do every time I start the car) I'm so very disappointed with this vehicle. I've reached out to Land Rover. The customer service has been less than satisfactory and no resolution has been met. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most fascinating luxury Suv in the market Roger Hills , 12/17/2019 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful One of the best designs in the category (Compact Suv). Extremely silent on the road and really comfortable. Size perfectly fits the most common park spaces. Easy to drive and its luxury finishings mixed to Lcd screens makes this car special. Weak points: fuel consumption its not the best in high traffic roads. The gear is comfortable for trips but not fast. Price is not competitive and many useful accessories remain an expensive extra. High points: Luxury finishings, silent, comfortable and great and classic design that will last for years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car Amar , 12/05/2019 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got the First Edition AWD last month, this is my first LR and I really love it. Great body, styling and value for money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smooth and quiet Tony P. , 11/16/2019 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Test drove the Volvo xc40. Sounded very tinny. Test drove the evoque, very smooth and quiet. They don’t use foam insulation for noise. Reports say engine underpowered, I don’t see that. They say transmission slow to respond, don’t see that either. Looks great inside and out. Have 600 miles on it so can’t comment on reliability yet. Driving it is fun. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse