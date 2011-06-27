2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV Consumer Reviews
Very Disappointing Ride on Many Levels
The transmission is horrendous around town. On the highway it’s fine. Otherwise rough shifting and jerking. It has the ZF 9HP transmission which is known to have this issue, it’s been around a long time but has never been fixed. Other bugs are road/wind noise from mirrors, poor storage space, nowhere convenient to put your phone, poor placement of USB ports, seats don’t hug you, the heated windshield option is very irritating and messes with your sight, no Apple CarPlay support, no wireless charging, weak headlights. Didn’t even come standard with universal garage remote or memory seats. The options, safety and tech you get at the SE level are an awful value, you’d get much better tech and options on almost any other brand. What is Land Rover thinking? Very uncompetitive - will be my first and last Land Rover. At least the design is nice (yet getting stale).
Horrible Ride on 2019 SE!!!
Major Wheel Hop & Body Roll over small Pot Holes & Bumps.Feels like a Mini Cooper. Suspension is way too Stiff! Dumping this Car as soon as possible!!!
