Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV Consumer Reviews

After much deliberation, I'm happy with my Evoque! Jezabel , 03/17/2017 SE w/Premium Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful I was looking at waiting for a 2018 Q5 or going back to a BMW X3 (I had had a 2011 and loved it) or an Evoque. I decided the X3 needs a refreshed look. The Evoque appealed to me because I wanted 4x4 to drive on the beach. I was a little skeptical about the mixed reviews I read, but I still wanted it. So I bought a 2016 with 12k on it that had been part of the dealers loaner fleet. I didn't want to pay full price for a new one in case I ended up not liking it. I've had it for three weeks and I am enjoying it. I don't have any kids and it's usually just me in the car. The back seat is tight, so it's not so conducive to car seats. After having the BMW X3 with tech package, I don't know that any car's navigation/entertainment will impress me. The way it operated with the joy stick was seemless and intuitive. The cockpit in the Evoque is uncluttered and easy to figure out. The response on the screen could be a little faster, but I am knit picking. It works fine. The navigation sometimes gets you very close to your destination but not quite there and says "you have arrived, navigation ended". But again, it's usually close enough to figure it out. I would not buy the car without blind spot detection (drivers assistance package) and any camera/parking sensors available. I had a hard time finding a 2016 preowned with it, but I was determined. Apparently the way it was packaged in that model year, a lot of people didn't get it. The blind spot from the rear pillars is significant so you need it. I didn't get the pano roof just because I was tired of looking and this car had everything else I wanted. I don't really miss it. I think passengers enjoy it more as it makes the back feel less clousterphobic. Pano roof was optional on the SE Premium for the 2016 model. It comes standard on the 2017 SE Premium. I did not like the standard wheel, I got the 19" split spoke. I got white with the lunar/ivory two tone seat and I love it. I had thought I wanted almond interior, but I love this. Gas mileage is poor. The gauge tells me i am getting 15-16 miles a gallon. Seats are super comfortable. Remote start from your iPhone is a cool feature. Takes a little more time than from a key fob, but it's fine. There is not a ton of room in the hatchback. They purposely have a bump out in the interior lining of the hatch to accommodate golf clubs. If you carry two sets of clubs, you may have to put part of the back seat down. The engine does shift a little differently than I was used to but it's not bothersome. The "waistline" on the car is high which is another reason cameras come in handy. I'm enjoying the car. I like that it's unique looking. Everything is starting to look the same. I test drove Mercedes GLC, Acura RDX, Lincoln MKC, Audi Q5. I did love the Q5, it was very fun to drive; but I wanted to get the Evoque out of my system. Technology Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful vehicle but oh the poor reliability Stephen M , 12/05/2016 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful UPDATE TO REVIEW 6-5-17: SInce the dealership completely rewired my car, I have not have had any electronic issues. It took a very long time to get there, but the car now appears to be reliable. It continues to be a pleasure to drive now that it is working properly. I really love my Evoque. Super comfortable and so many hi tech features that put this car in a class by itself. The high beams turn in and off by themselves when they sense a dark road. The connectivity to my iPhone is amazing and my music effortlessly plays thorough the radio. The rear window is small, but better than you'd have in a convertible and you get used to it right away. Overall, a great vehicle. But the shoddy build really makes one rethink this purchase. My car came with a leak in the AC and spent 10 days in the shop. Then, the entire radio system went out. Got that fixed, too. Then, the map in the nav screen disappeared and it seemed that the car was incorrectly wired. When fixing that, we discovered that half the speakers were not connected. The sound was always terrible and suddenly it was like a symphony. Then the AC lost power (on a 110 degree day of course). More wiring issues. Kudos to my dealer who essentially rebuilt my car. Since then, it has worked like a dream but I have never had such a poorly built car. The factory in England where this vehicle is assembled should,d be ashamed of themselves. I suppose if yours is built right, you'll have a worry free ownership experience but I was not so lucky. They do give you a Land Rover or Jaguar loaner so it could be worse, but I'd much prefer they learn how to build a better vehicle. In balance I love my Evoque so that says something considering my repair history. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Top "RANGE" Compact SUV Melissa McDonald , 09/18/2018 HSE w/Dynamic Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful It is still premature to provide a solid review having just purchased my 2016 Range Rover Evoque Dynamic HSE within past month. However, I have spent several months that involved many days and several hours of researching, driving Evoques, visiting dealerships, reviewing websites, asking questions, comparing answers, talking to other Land Rover owners, and obtaining as much available and specific information regarding Land Rover. I am extremely particular about purchasing vehicles and have experienced both good and bad vehicles in 25+ years of driving. Like many, I do not look forward when the time rolls around to start considering my next vehicle purchase. Being a mother of 3 with a demanding professional career I look for vehicles with reliability and dependability that will last me 10 years with the absence of repair headaches and provide confidence that the time spent servicing vehicle is only for standard maintenance requirements. I am happy with my Range Rover Evoque and hope it will meet my high expectations for years to come. One significant point I would like to share for those considering purchasing a Land Rover vehicle in the future is to expect high costs for extended warranties. It's no secret Land Rover vehicles are expensive to maintain and repairs are costly if required. If purchasing pre-owned and looking to purchase extended warranty, do not be shocked at the price tag of $5K+ depending on year, make, model, current mileage, projected yearly mileage you intend to drive etc. It is wise to factor this expense into your purchase beforehand so your not left with your mouth hanging open in utter shock Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Range Rover vs. Porsche Macan Bruce , 10/03/2015 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 61 of 72 people found this review helpful I test drove the Range Rover and the Porsche Macan. I couldn't justify paying 10K extra for the Porsche Macan. Sure the Porsche's engine was strong and had better pick up and felt expensive but was it worth 10K more. I really like my red Eovque and it gets a lot of great looks and compliments. I would like the pick up to be a little faster in the Evouqe but given the recent news about VW, I would give up power for better emissions. The interior is very nice and feels classy. i acutally had to read the owner's manual from almost front to back to understand all the features. The SUV looks comparably small compared to other SUVs and lack of trunk space is noticable (i had a Audi Q5 before). Overall I am very satisfy with this purchase. i probably paid too much for it but oh well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse