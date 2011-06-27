  1. Home
Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
$50,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$50,645
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$50,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$50,645
Torque251 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$50,645
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$50,645
Adaptive Dynamics Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
Dynamic Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$50,645
17 total speakersyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$50,645
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$50,645
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$50,645
Satellite and HD Radioyes
Ebony Headlineryes
Gloss Black Strata Dash Finisheryes
Factory Installed Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
$50,645
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$50,645
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
$50,645
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$50,645
20" Sparkle Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 6yes
20" Shadow Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7yes
Extended Global Paint Paletteyes
Advanced Park Assistyes
Santorini Black Metallic Exterior Paintyes
Measurements
$50,645
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity51.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Gross weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1102 lbs.
Angle of departure33.0 degrees
Length171.9 in.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width77.4 in.
Colors
$50,645
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Aintree Green
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Barolo Black Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Havana Metallic
  • Colima Lime
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Tan/Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
  • Almond/Espresso, leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cirrus/Lunar, premium leather
  • Ivory/Dark Cherry, premium leather
  • Lunar/Savannah, premium leather
  • Ebony/Pimento, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Lunar, leather
  • Almond/Espresso, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Lunar/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$50,645
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$50,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$50,645
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles