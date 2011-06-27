Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 SUV Consumer Reviews
The LR2 was my first choice because of the styling taken from it's big brother, the Range Rover sport. Thank goodness I rented before I took the plunge (I backed out). The LR2 is under powered and presents a problem when passing on the highway. The body roll is significant, and if you had to swerve to miss and object in the road , it could get dicey. The off-road capability is robust and it does about 90% of what it's larger counter-part can do, so, no complaints there. The seats are small, and hard as a board. The seating position is high and upright. The interior is small, without much cargo space. So forget bringing your buddies and their gear on an outing. The interior is pretty basic.
better postioned than the Freelander
Having previously owned an Lr3 and Freelander, the Lr2 sits comfortably as the entry Land Rover. Off road/Snow capabilities are very strong, and extended driving stretches of 8 plus hours with a family of four are certainly comfortable. Great driver visibility all around. Sun roof in front/moon roof in back make the cabin feel airy and spacious. Armrests are comfortable enough, but lack the plushness of the Lr3. Adequate storage space in back, good sound system, great warranty. Would recommend for those looking for a compact SUV with better than average snow/off road capabilities.
Worst SUV Ever
I have 2009 LR2 HSE for which I paid $40K. The leather started to crack in the first year. Color of the front grill and side light covers faded and chipped because of sun, the doors cannot be locked with remote key, .I had to replace rear differential and bunch of other stuff (cost me about $10K) which i have not had to do with my 21 year old Toyota 4Runner. Do not buy or recommend this car please.
Great car
I live in Western Australia and our CRD LR2 has just come back from 2000 miles in the outback towing a two ton caravan! This vehicle is just awesome and towed brilliantly along with going truely off road through deep soft sand, over rocks and never missed a beat. Aside from a small steering rack issue that was fixed when it was a few weeks old the car has been perfect and my wife went from sceptic to Landrover fan!
Great Off-Roader
I love my Land Rover. I have heard stories of the maintenance costs and suspension having issues but mine has 125,000 miles now and I haven't repaired anything other than your standard use items (brakes/rotors, tires). The ride is not luxurious but let's be real, a Land Rover is made to go off road. If you want a nice highway car don't get a Land Rover. On the other hand, my Land Rover eats 8" snow fall for breakfast and says "Thank you, may I have another".
