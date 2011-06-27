Used 2002 Land Rover Freelander SUV Consumer Reviews
sad
i bought mine with 87 000 miles on it, i paid 3000.00 and in my first year i spent 4000.00 , head gasket, power windows, etc, and i had two recall. now a think the car has transmission and engine issues, so sad!!!
run away!
do not buy a used land rover.... maintenance nightmare , replacement parts will break you. no one but dealers can work on them, look it up plz... a water pump replacement for this vehicle is approx $3,300.00 dont believe me..? call a dealer and ask. Worst auto mistake I've ever made.
Doesn't Live Up to Land Rover
This car was expected to be an excellent car, but what we got was far from it. This car has had issues from day one. Each window, excluding the windshield, has had to been replaced at least once, for a total of seven times because they would not roll up or down. The car currently only has 60,000 miles on it, but only two years after buying the car, the transmission had to be replaced at a whopping $6000. Roughly four years ago, the engine had overheating problems, and since then, we've only been able to drive it short distances, which kept things at bay. This car wasn't built very well, but hey, it is a nimble little SUV, and is still fun to drive. I just don't touch the manual shifter..
Night mare
I have spent over $12,000 on this car, $7,500 of which at a dealership to fix the engine, with no luck. Then the transmission broke down and that took another $4,000. It has been out for less than 200 miles and the service engine light is on. This car is so lovable but such a nightmare. Are there new model engines and transmissions that can work on this 2002 Freelander?
We love our Landrover Freelander
There's a Landrover club and many other Freelander owners love theirs as we love ours and have had no problems with it other than normal wear items. It seems the only ones writing reviews are ones that have had problems but most Freelander owners I know have a good and reliable experience with theirs.
