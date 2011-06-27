Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SUV Consumer Reviews

kevdi , 01/15/2019 HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

9 of 14 people found this review helpful

JAN2020 Update: Change of heart - predominantly regarding Land Rover failure to honor vehicle warranty in a reasonable timeframe. My 2018 Discovery HSE LUX experienced a failed front windshield seal (per LR maintenance tech) in early DEC 2019 that allowed significant rain water intrusion into the cabin - soaking the headliner, filling the center console with water, and soaking the passenger side floor board from behind the glove compartment (to be clear - all windows were closed). Upon start up - the HUDS malfunctioned due to electrical system shorting from the water intrusion behind the dashboard (per the LR maintenance tech). My LR dealer acknowledged this problem as not unique to my vehicle - and fixed the windshield seal. However - I (and my LR dealer) have been fighting LR UK for six weeks now trying to get them to release replacement HUDS components for my SUV's repair. In meantime - I found my passenger rear seat heating to be non operative. Fighting similar parts battle with LR to repair seat heat. For the record - the Voice Navigation system has never worked and is the absolute worst of any vehicle I have ever owned. Repeated trips to dealer have yet to correct this Vox Navigation software deficiency, nor have they brought me any closer to correcting the other stated warranty issues. I have recently submitted a Lemon complaint to LR USA Customer Relations as a result. Awaiting their review and feedback. NOV2018 Original: Wife and I went on a Land Rover off road excursion at the Biltmore Estate the winter prior to making the purchase. Enjoyable and informative morning driving through the snow covered trails! Worth the time if you're new to the LR Brand. When we were ready to move into a new SUV - the LR dealer actually allowed us to test drive our new Discovery over a long weekend before making the decision to buy. Beautiful design and color combo right off of the show room floor - an Eye Catcher. Fell in love! Has been a great road trip and weekend getaway SUV - Fun to drive - Comfortable and roomy. Very cool HUD - Handles well - Quiet on the road. Plenty of power - Surprisingly smooth transmission. Functional - Has accommodated 7 adults, Carried my bikes, and towed my 6500 lb boat all with equal ease. Take time to learn the infotainment system - you won't be disappointed. Overall very pleased with our purchase!