Used 1997 Land Rover Defender SUV Consumer Reviews

Defender 90 (1997) HaroldF , 10/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been a great vehicle to own. It's one of the few vehicles that still looks good and attracts attention after five years on the road. It's not necessarly the most comfortable vehicle, but it's purpose is more utility than comfort. It's high ground clearance make it difficult (but not impossible) to get stuck. Report Abuse

An Excellent Truck Ryan , 03/17/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is one amazing truck to own. Everywhere I go it turns heads. I couldn't have bought a better truck for my needs; I do a lot of off- roading and hauling back on my family farm and this truck does it all. It doesn't have many of the amenities found on other Land Rover vehicles, but then again it doesn't need them. Highly recommend this truck to those who want a real truck. Report Abuse

D90 Karsten , 08/13/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a real SUV. Not a jacked up minivan. Report Abuse