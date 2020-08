Used 1997 Land Rover Defender for Sale Near Me

Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona

**Additional Photos & Video On Our Website*** 1997 Land Rover Defender Documented built to North American specification Super clean inside and out and the underside is one of the cleanest we have seen Super low miles And so much more, call today for additional information. Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility - Power Steering, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 w/Soft Top with AWD/4WD .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 14 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALDV3244VA129759

Stock: 821

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-25-2020