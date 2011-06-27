Used 1993 Land Rover Defender SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.0
1 reviews
Present Owner of #33

David W. Hannig, 06/19/2002
110 4dr SUV 4WD
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Has been a good vehicle and is now 10 years old - over the years the repair parts have been very exspensive. Average amount of repairs

