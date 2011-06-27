  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Huracan
  4. Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Huracan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$219,780
See Huracan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$219,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Torque397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower580 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$219,780
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Branding Packageyes
Dark Chrome Packageyes
Travel and Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$219,780
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$219,780
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$219,780
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantarayes
Interior "Sportivo" Unicolor w/Alcantarayes
Q-Citura w/"Elegante" Bicoloryes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Bicolor and Alcantarayes
Cruise Control Systemyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Alcantarayes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Unicolor and Alcantarayes
Garage Door Openeryes
Big Forged Composites Packageyes
Q-Citura w/"Unicolo" in Leatheryes
Small Forged Composites Packageyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyes
Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chromeyes
Navigation Systemyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Stitching in Contrast Color for "Elegante" Bicolor Interiorsyes
Inverted Stitching for "Sportivo" Bicolor Interiorsyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyes
SENSONUM Lamborghini Sound Systemyes
Bluetooth Preparation (Hands-Free Profile)yes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryes
Interior "Elegante" Bicoloryes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Bicolor and Leatheryes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Smooth Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$219,780
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$219,780
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
20" Giano High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Style Packageyes
20" Mimas Silver Forged Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Giano Polished Black Matte Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
20" Giano Silver Forged Rimsyes
20" Mimas Titanium Rimsyes
Steel Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Steel Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Steel Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Steel Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/Carbon Forged Engine Bayyes
Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Blackyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
20" Giano Titanium Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyes
Kickplate in Forged Compositesyes
Steel Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Anti-Theft Alarmyes
Steel Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Style Packageyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Mimas High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
LED Engine Compartment Lightingyes
Steel Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.
Width75.7 in.
Curb weight3062 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Grigio Admetus Ad Personam Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Grigio Titans Matte
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Nero Noctis
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Blu Caleum Ad Personam Metallic
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Marrone Alcestis Ad Personam Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$219,780
305/35R20 tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$219,780
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
See Huracan Inventory

Related Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles