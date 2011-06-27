  1. Home
Used 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Gallardo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower570 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on dashyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Length172.7 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Height46.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
