Used 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Blast
What an amazing car this has been.Porsche turbos and 360s I have owned do not compare.The only complaint I have is reaching for the radio under acceleration good luck it is a blast.
Sexy supercar
Absolutely perfect in every aspect. Reliable enough to drive daily. Fast enough to bring to a race track. Fun enough to make you feel like you're on a roller coaster. Sexy enough to turn heads everywhere. Expensive enough to make it unique without making you question its value. This is the car that people dream of owning.
The Perfect Vehicle
The Lamborghini Gallardo LP560/4 is the perfect automobile in every way! It runs great, and is significantly quieter than the previous Gallardo. The car also accelerates astoundingally, as the 552 hp powerplant is amazing. All in all, it is the perfect exotic vehicle in every sense!
