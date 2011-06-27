Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe Consumer Reviews

Bonvillain , 05/30/2009

1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 2008 is the last year of the original Gallardo, several deficiencies from earlier years were addressed and overall it is the greatest car I have ever owned. The e-gear is great (although not quite as good as the 09 560-4 that i recently drove) and I was always a 6-speed guy. Only real issue I have is all the attention it draws....but it's a Lamborghini, so I suppose it comes with the territory. I am surprised by the one negative review, cause ultimately calling a 200k car a 'good deal' seems flawed from the start...gas mileage stinks, they are largely impractical and wicked extreme in nearly every way...but it's a Lamborghini!!! and it's wonderful.