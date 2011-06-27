2019 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|11
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|202.5/337.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|11
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.5 l
|Horsepower
|729 hp @ 8400 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Visibility and Light Package
|yes
|Full Interior Carbon Fiber Package
|yes
|Branding Package w/Lamborghini Shield Embroidered on Leather
|yes
|Travel Package
|yes
|Style Package
|yes
|Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Lower Part)
|yes
|Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Lower Part) w/Style Package
|yes
|Smoker Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Sun sensor
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Sportivo Interior w/Alcantara
|yes
|Q-Citura w/Full Leather Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|Carbon Skin w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|Carbon Skin w/Full Leather Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|Unicolor Interior in Alcantara
|yes
|Lamborghini Telemetry
|yes
|Sportivo Interior
|yes
|Elegante Interior
|yes
|Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Q-Citura w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|S-Trim w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|yes
|Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|S-Trim and Carbon Skin w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|"Sensonum" Premium Sound System
|yes
|S-Trim and Carbon Skin w/Full Leather Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|Full Leather Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|Interior Details in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Phone Holder
|yes
|Sport Bucket Seats
|yes
|Colored Optional Stitching
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|yes
|Fully Electric and Heated Seats
|yes
|S-Trim w/Full Leather Cabin Upgrade
|yes
|Seat Details in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|X-Frame in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Orange Brake Calipers
|yes
|Transparent Engine Bonnet
|yes
|Red Rear Suspension Springs
|yes
|Rims Diantus Forged 20"/21" Silver w/Black Central Locking
|yes
|Yellow Brake Calipers
|yes
|Exterior Details in Visible Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Rims Dione Forged 20"/21" Matt Titanium
|yes
|Green Brake Calipers
|yes
|Black Brake Calipers
|yes
|Rims Diantus Forged 20"/21" High Gloss Black w/Black Central Locking
|yes
|Rims Diantus Forged 20"/21" w/Red Central Locking
|yes
|Rims Dione Forged 20"/21" High Gloss Black
|yes
|Removable Hard Top in Visible Carbon Fiber (Glossy)
|yes
|Rear View Mirrors in High Gloss Black
|yes
|T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Rims Diantus Forged 20"/21" High Gloss Black w/Red Central Locking
|yes
|Wheel Cap Cover in Visible Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Rear View Mirrors in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Rims Dione High Gloss Black Diamond Finished
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|Green Rear Suspension Springs
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trim
|yes
|Removable Hard Top in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Length
|188.9 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3583 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Performance tires
|yes
|355/25R Z tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$460,422
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
