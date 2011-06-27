2020 Kia Stinger Sedan Consumer Reviews
Perfect!!
I had no intention of buying a Kia when I started looking. I was looking into BMW 5 and Audi A6. The Kia was as fun to drive and the interior caught me off guard with how nice it was. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase and saved money in the process. Win-win
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome Beast!
The Kia Stinger GT with its 3.3 liter engine makes 376 lb feet of power. I've had admiring looks everywhere I go! Comfortable seating, lots of power, spacious rear storage and thousands cheaper than Audi S5 and BMW. It nor only best these competitors in power it excels in value. Providing a stellar value proposition . Get yours today! You will be amazed at how awesome this car is!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome Stylish Car
I love the looks, it's super fast, comfortable, very unique and turns a lot of heads. Definitely better than some of the competitors as far as performance. However, for a $43000 car, no Navigation or sunroof, premium sound is a little turn off. Audi, BMW, Mercedes have those options for the same price. Again it is a very nice looking car but lacks of some luxury for the money. KIA.... I love the Stinger just add some standard gadgets to make it more attractive to the consumer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good Looks ... Bad Quality
I like the styling. The HP is nice and it does move. However, up to the Kia brand standards. The quality of the build is not there. Cruise control has a "jerky" sensation. It is NOT the cruise radar as I have had it in to review a few times. Kia engineers state this is " normal" Rear hatch rattles. Sunroof rattles. There was a loose bolt found in the passenger side rear door as there was a nasty rattle coming from the panel. There is a "chirping" sound everytime I turn off the vehicle. Kia engineers state this is normal. It is the throttle body scraping the intake as it turns off. Again styling is good. The car does look good. But beauty is only skin deep. Under everything it is a KIA. And Kia has had quality issues. I am stuck with the car for a good year or two until I can remove some of the negative equity. Kia does NOT hold it's value. Will not ever purchase a Kia product again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Biggest regret of all my purchases, ever
First off, I love the way the car looks. That's where it ends. I thought buying the peppy 2.0t would keep me happy, but coming from a 500+ hp V8, I was very wrong. I have given it a chance, and even used a tuner to squeeze out another 60hp, and it's still a slug. The turbo lag is atrocious. The low end is non-existent. It handles like a big V8 (same weight as my Challenger, or close), which is a shame. The transmission is really good, I will say that much. The interior is pretty good, though some things are further away from the driver's reach than they should be. Rear visibility is non-existent. Rear legroom is adequate if you have younger kids in the back, but not for adults. No remote start without buying the OEM part that comes on literally every other country's version of the Stinger is a big disappointment. If I wasn't upside down, I would immediately trade it in. It is sucking the life out of me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Stinger
Related 2020 Kia Stinger Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020