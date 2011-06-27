2020 Kia Stinger Sedan Consumer Reviews

Perfect!! dmichael885 , 04/29/2020 GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I had no intention of buying a Kia when I started looking. I was looking into BMW 5 and Audi A6. The Kia was as fun to drive and the interior caught me off guard with how nice it was. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase and saved money in the process. Win-win Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Beast! Keith Cruickshank , 03/15/2020 GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful The Kia Stinger GT with its 3.3 liter engine makes 376 lb feet of power. I've had admiring looks everywhere I go! Comfortable seating, lots of power, spacious rear storage and thousands cheaper than Audi S5 and BMW. It nor only best these competitors in power it excels in value. Providing a stellar value proposition . Get yours today! You will be amazed at how awesome this car is! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Awesome Stylish Car Roberto , 04/20/2020 GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 13 people found this review helpful I love the looks, it's super fast, comfortable, very unique and turns a lot of heads. Definitely better than some of the competitors as far as performance. However, for a $43000 car, no Navigation or sunroof, premium sound is a little turn off. Audi, BMW, Mercedes have those options for the same price. Again it is a very nice looking car but lacks of some luxury for the money. KIA.... I love the Stinger just add some standard gadgets to make it more attractive to the consumer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Good Looks ... Bad Quality JKing , 05/29/2020 GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 28 people found this review helpful I like the styling. The HP is nice and it does move. However, up to the Kia brand standards. The quality of the build is not there. Cruise control has a "jerky" sensation. It is NOT the cruise radar as I have had it in to review a few times. Kia engineers state this is " normal" Rear hatch rattles. Sunroof rattles. There was a loose bolt found in the passenger side rear door as there was a nasty rattle coming from the panel. There is a "chirping" sound everytime I turn off the vehicle. Kia engineers state this is normal. It is the throttle body scraping the intake as it turns off. Again styling is good. The car does look good. But beauty is only skin deep. Under everything it is a KIA. And Kia has had quality issues. I am stuck with the car for a good year or two until I can remove some of the negative equity. Kia does NOT hold it's value. Will not ever purchase a Kia product again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value