2020 Kia Sportage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sportage SUV
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,571*
Total Cash Price
$23,878
SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,262*
Total Cash Price
$24,356
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,362*
Total Cash Price
$32,713
SX Turbo 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,745*
Total Cash Price
$33,668
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,708*
Total Cash Price
$32,952
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,954*
Total Cash Price
$24,833
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,128*
Total Cash Price
$34,623
S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,571*
Total Cash Price
$23,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$695
|$719
|$745
|$771
|$798
|$3,728
|Maintenance
|$555
|$750
|$665
|$1,782
|$1,876
|$5,628
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,284
|$1,033
|$764
|$479
|$173
|$3,733
|Depreciation
|$5,690
|$1,803
|$1,707
|$2,002
|$1,895
|$13,097
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,527
|$5,606
|$5,220
|$6,412
|$6,806
|$34,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sportage SUV SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$733
|$760
|$786
|$814
|$3,803
|Maintenance
|$566
|$765
|$678
|$1,818
|$1,914
|$5,741
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,102
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,310
|$1,054
|$779
|$489
|$176
|$3,808
|Depreciation
|$5,804
|$1,839
|$1,741
|$2,042
|$1,933
|$13,359
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,738
|$5,718
|$5,324
|$6,540
|$6,942
|$35,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$985
|$1,021
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$5,107
|Maintenance
|$760
|$1,028
|$911
|$2,441
|$2,570
|$7,710
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,480
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,704
|Financing
|$1,759
|$1,415
|$1,047
|$656
|$237
|$5,114
|Depreciation
|$7,795
|$2,470
|$2,339
|$2,743
|$2,596
|$17,943
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,422
|$7,680
|$7,151
|$8,784
|$9,324
|$47,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sportage SUV SX Turbo 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$5,256
|Maintenance
|$783
|$1,058
|$938
|$2,513
|$2,645
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,754
|Financing
|$1,810
|$1,457
|$1,077
|$675
|$244
|$5,264
|Depreciation
|$8,023
|$2,542
|$2,407
|$2,823
|$2,672
|$18,467
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,843
|$7,904
|$7,360
|$9,041
|$9,596
|$48,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sportage SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$992
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$5,145
|Maintenance
|$766
|$1,035
|$918
|$2,459
|$2,589
|$7,767
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,490
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,717
|Financing
|$1,772
|$1,426
|$1,054
|$661
|$239
|$5,152
|Depreciation
|$7,852
|$2,488
|$2,356
|$2,763
|$2,615
|$18,074
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,527
|$7,736
|$7,204
|$8,849
|$9,392
|$47,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$748
|$775
|$802
|$830
|$3,877
|Maintenance
|$577
|$780
|$692
|$1,853
|$1,951
|$5,853
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,123
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,294
|Financing
|$1,335
|$1,074
|$795
|$498
|$180
|$3,882
|Depreciation
|$5,918
|$1,875
|$1,775
|$2,082
|$1,971
|$13,621
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,948
|$5,830
|$5,429
|$6,668
|$7,078
|$35,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$5,406
|Maintenance
|$805
|$1,088
|$964
|$2,584
|$2,720
|$8,161
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$937
|$937
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,566
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,804
|Financing
|$1,862
|$1,498
|$1,108
|$695
|$251
|$5,413
|Depreciation
|$8,251
|$2,614
|$2,475
|$2,903
|$2,748
|$18,991
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,264
|$8,129
|$7,569
|$9,297
|$9,869
|$50,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sportage SUV S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$695
|$719
|$745
|$771
|$798
|$3,728
|Maintenance
|$555
|$750
|$665
|$1,782
|$1,876
|$5,628
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,284
|$1,033
|$764
|$479
|$173
|$3,733
|Depreciation
|$5,690
|$1,803
|$1,707
|$2,002
|$1,895
|$13,097
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,527
|$5,606
|$5,220
|$6,412
|$6,806
|$34,571
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Sportage
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Kia Sportage in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Kia Sportage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019