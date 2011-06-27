Used 2014 Kia Sportage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sportage SUV
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,948*
Total Cash Price
$10,823
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,507*
Total Cash Price
$11,039
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,289*
Total Cash Price
$14,828
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,407*
Total Cash Price
$15,260
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,568*
Total Cash Price
$14,936
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,066*
Total Cash Price
$11,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$683
|$703
|$725
|$746
|$769
|$3,626
|Maintenance
|$1,027
|$565
|$1,803
|$686
|$1,815
|$5,896
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$611
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$775
|Financing
|$582
|$468
|$347
|$216
|$79
|$1,692
|Depreciation
|$2,723
|$1,219
|$1,073
|$952
|$854
|$6,821
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,247
|$4,722
|$5,835
|$4,634
|$5,510
|$27,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$697
|$717
|$740
|$761
|$784
|$3,699
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$576
|$1,839
|$700
|$1,851
|$6,014
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$623
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$791
|Financing
|$594
|$477
|$354
|$220
|$81
|$1,726
|Depreciation
|$2,777
|$1,243
|$1,094
|$971
|$871
|$6,957
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,392
|$4,816
|$5,952
|$4,727
|$5,620
|$28,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$963
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,054
|$4,968
|Maintenance
|$1,407
|$774
|$2,470
|$940
|$2,487
|$8,078
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$837
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,062
|Financing
|$797
|$641
|$475
|$296
|$108
|$2,318
|Depreciation
|$3,731
|$1,670
|$1,470
|$1,304
|$1,170
|$9,345
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,928
|$6,469
|$7,994
|$6,349
|$7,549
|$38,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$991
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$5,113
|Maintenance
|$1,448
|$797
|$2,542
|$967
|$2,559
|$8,313
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,093
|Financing
|$821
|$660
|$489
|$305
|$111
|$2,386
|Depreciation
|$3,839
|$1,719
|$1,513
|$1,342
|$1,204
|$9,618
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,218
|$6,658
|$8,227
|$6,534
|$7,769
|$39,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$970
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,061
|$5,004
|Maintenance
|$1,417
|$780
|$2,488
|$947
|$2,505
|$8,136
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,070
|Financing
|$803
|$646
|$479
|$298
|$109
|$2,335
|Depreciation
|$3,758
|$1,682
|$1,481
|$1,314
|$1,179
|$9,413
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,001
|$6,516
|$8,052
|$6,395
|$7,604
|$38,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$731
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$3,771
|Maintenance
|$1,068
|$588
|$1,875
|$713
|$1,888
|$6,132
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$635
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$806
|Financing
|$605
|$487
|$361
|$225
|$82
|$1,760
|Depreciation
|$2,832
|$1,268
|$1,116
|$990
|$888
|$7,094
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,537
|$4,911
|$6,068
|$4,819
|$5,730
|$29,066
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Sportage
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Kia Sportage in Virginia is:not available
