  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2001 Kia Sportage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Kia Sportage EX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,145
See Sportage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,145
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,145
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,145
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,145
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3186 lbs.
Gross weight4278 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65 in.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Exterior Colors
  • White/Pewter Gray
  • Classic Red/Stone Beige
  • Classic Red/Pewter Gray
  • White/Stone Beige
  • Evergreen/Stone Beige
  • Evergreen/Pewter Gray
  • Jade Green/Stone Beige
  • Jade Green/Pewter Gray
  • Pepper Red/Stone Beige
  • Pepper Red/Pewter Gray
  • Slate Blue/Stone Beige
  • Slate Blue/Pewter Gray
  • Silver/Pewter Gray
  • Black/Stone Beige
  • Black/Pewter Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Brown
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Null tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
P205/75R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,145
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sportage Inventory

Related Used 2001 Kia Sportage EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles