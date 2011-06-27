Used 2007 Kia Spectra Wagon Consumer Reviews

I love my Kia Spectra 5 SX Swiffy , 07/29/2015 Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my car new in 2007, and I did not regret it. I have now 120000 miles on it and all I basically had to put in was money for new tires and brakes. I have done oil changes regularly and lately replaced all the belts, just in case, but it runs just fine and it has done so from day one. No recalls, no faulty airbags, no nothing. Good customer service from a dealer ship and easy handling - I am very satisfied with my car. It drives when it is dry, when it rains, through ice and snow, good traction, nothing to worry. I have to laugh when I see commercials for all the 'most bought' and 'most reliable' cars, still 'on the road after 10 years' etc and I think of all the recalls all of the big automakers constantly have. No matter how old you car or truck is, there is a recall. I had none and that pretty much satisfies me. And no exploding faulty airbags to worry about, even better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

THE WINNER IS..... P00T , 11/16/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My daughter's first car - she wanted the Spectra5 from the start but I made her check out ALL other makes and models first. Long process but worth it since the Spectra5's value is far superior: vibrant styling inside and out, standard equipment that is optional on others, superb warranty, excellent safety features and of course, great gas mileage. Go ahead and check out the others but you'll end up in the Spectra5 when you're done! Report Abuse

Good car Kevin , 03/10/2016 Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very small car(Im 6'0) but reliable, mines had the navigation system, fast to go around small/tight corners, felt like a sports car! so those was the best part.. had issues with the brakes(pads, disc, etc) but once i got them fixed it was great again! also had problems with the power steering but it was just one of the belts was to tight. Surprised how WELL it drove in the snow also (Live In Massachusetts).. Had a couple more issues with bearings and control arms and stuff like that but it was because of all the potholes around my area and sometimes my crazy driving when late to work, etc.. GREAT MPG ALSO! Overall its a great car but for people that arent to big/tall or even with family of four, to crowded/small and uncomfortable especially going on long trips! Bought this car when i was single so it helped out big time! Now having a family of four had to get rid of it and get something bigger! I would definelty recommend this car but only if single or just in a relationship with no kids lol... (Had it for 2 full years) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Small Wagon for The Money amirek , 07/27/2007 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Prior to purchasing this car, I had a 2006 model, which was a spectacular car. I never would have guessed that the 2007 model could top it, but it did! The exterior and interior have some great new accents - minor changes, but wow! Especially the interior - silver accents on the dash, armrest controls, and door handles give the black interior a touch of class. The speedometer has a new look, too, and it's easier to read at night. I haven't measured, but I think the 2007 has a bit more clearance. I've not bottomed-out on any potholes yet. Best of all, there's a bit more space both through the hatch and the rear passenger doors. I can fit my folding tables in the 2007, not the 2006. Awesome! Report Abuse