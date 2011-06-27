Used 2012 Kia Soul + Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/368.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Lighting Kityes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compassyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Lineryes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Illuminated Scuff Plateyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.4 cu.ft.
Length162.2 in.
Curb weight2707 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume121.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow
  • Clear White
  • Alien
  • Titanium
  • Moss
  • Molten
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
