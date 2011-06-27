Used 2011 Kia Soul Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best Kept Secret! smack1963 , 05/28/2011 55 of 55 people found this review helpful I bought a Kia Soul + to replace my Jeep Wrangler gas hawg. I didn't want to part with my Jeep, I loved it. I'm glad I did. The Soul has so many standard features for thousands less than the competition. It has more power that other little puddle jumpers I tried. It's not a race car, but enough to pass 2 pokey cars at once. I'm 6', 230#, it is super easy to get in and out of and plenty of head & leg room both front and back. Had to convert my .m4p files to .mp3 files to play in the usb port, but it works flawlessly. A friend has a Chevy Malibu with a usb port that doesn't work. Gas MPG is between 28 - 31 mixed driving. I added the euro-style racing stripe a few days later, LOVE IT! Report Abuse

Good car for the price jimr91 , 04/04/2014 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I had this car for almost 3 years and i loved every minute in it. I was extremely comfortable. The seats fit me perfectly and and a lot of head and leg room. It also had great gas mileage. $40 would fill it up and i could go almost 400 miles before i would fill it again. It did have small problems though. I didn't like the steering that much. It felt stiff and I'm not a fan of stiff steering. Also the accelerator wasn't very smooth. These tine problems aside I never had any other issues with this car. It was a great car for the money. I put a total of 83000 miles on mine and only did regular maintenance on it. I would recommend getting this car to anybody.

Excellent little commuter ronatedmunds , 05/06/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I picked one up five weeks ago for $16.1K out-the-door after dealer discount and $1K loyalty rebate and got the 36-month 0.9% financing. I drive 31 miles each way for commute and have driven 1200 miles so far. I am averaging 28mpg on 30% city and 70% freeway (in traffic half the time) driving. Because of the high RPM rate, the freeway fuel economy is not great on this car. To achieve 30+mpg, you must cruise at speeds below 70mph. Also, the onboard fuel economy computer displays 1 more mpg than the actual manual calculation. Overall I'm really satisfied with the car. After about 500 miles of break-in, the car seems to run more smoothly and a little faster. Give it a try and you'll like it.

Fun To Drive hendogmx , 05/17/2011 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I've had the car for just a week now and i love it. The handling in town is great and freeway ride isn't too bad. Has a slight nervous feeling in wind but nothing scary. This little car has plenty of zip when needed and kinda makes you want to drive easier and challenge yourself to get the most MPG when you have ECO mode on. Watching the estimated MPG figure climb is such a relief when these gas prices are so high. The car feels very well made and i'm very impressed so far