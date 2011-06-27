  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Soul
  4. Used 2011 Kia Soul
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Kia Soul + Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Soul
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,495
See Soul Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,495
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,495
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Interior Lighting Kityes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compassyes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Lineryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Side Repeater Lampyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body Kityes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length161.6 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume126 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Ghost
  • Shadow
  • Molten
  • Bright Silver
  • Alien
  • Titanium
  • Denim
  • Ignition
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,495
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,495
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,495
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Soul Inventory

Related Used 2011 Kia Soul + info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles