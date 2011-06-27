Used 2017 Kia Soul EV Wagon Consumer Reviews

Quick car top quality all around Jeff , 06/09/2019 e 4dr Wagon (electric DD) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Kia has created a very high quality product in their 2017 Soul EV. It is a fantastic winter car, heated seats and steering wheel, iPhone app to warm it up while plugged in. We use it as our urban car in a two car household. You may not even need a 220 volt charger, ours works fine on the supplied 110volt charger. We leased it but we plan to purchase it at lease end. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Whoopie Goldburg A.J. Eisenbart , 08/29/2018 + 4dr Wagon (electric DD) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This Kia Soul Plus is everything I thought it would be for comfort, reliability and safety. I get many compliments from my passengers, having completed over 500 LYFT Rides so far. My previous car was a Honda CRV, and I do miss the storage capability compared to the KIA. I added blind spot mirrors to my KIA because I am only 5'3" tall. Overall rating is still 5 Stars. Safety Value