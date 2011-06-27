2020 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews

Continues to get better. Simply really good. Dino , 11/23/2019 EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) 68 of 70 people found this review helpful I began leasing the Sorento back in 2014 out of simply wanting to find the best lease value I could in this size category of crossover. At the time it was honestly an unexpected surprise. Not just for the comparative lease deal but was an outright nice vehicle in looks, comfort, convenience, quality and performance. Well, being so happy with the vehicle that first time we continued with the next lease (a 2017) and again found that same very satisfactory feeling about everything. Fast forward and just now leased the 2020. I did seriously consider and also looked elsewhere this time around. In the end it again came down to what is simply a really nice vehicle and what your getting for your buck. Do not mistake that at all to mean I am settling for the Sorento. Because truth is, its simply a very well made, attractive (in and out) vehicle with a great ride comfort and performance. From one to the next lease Ive had (now 3) it has increased a bit with ride quality each the model years Ive had and this latest is the best yet. The V6 has always been and is still more than capable and that is being said from one (myself) who lives on the spirited side with my driving habits. Four grown adults and fully loaded with luggage and no issue at all passing and accelerating on mountainous highways. Certainly not the most powerful engine but extremely capable. The ride quality continues to improve. It was always real good in my opinion. But this latest year (2020) version is even quieter and smoother than the last two ive had. Turns real well with minimal roll and responsive steering in addition to the quietness. There is a definite high end feel to the overall comfort and ride while in a Sorento. It may not be the best nor excel greatly at any one thing over other given vehicles but it does really well everywhere and exceeds expectations. There is nothing at all negative. Its all good, very good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

- 2020 sorento Tony.d , 01/29/2020 EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) 33 of 35 people found this review helpful this is my second kia sorento I had 2017, some reviews I have read seem that they are downgrading this vehicle a bit, kia has taken some standard equip. out of the ex trim (passenger pwr seat, cd player, rear sunshades etc) however they added a lot of safety features like lane keeper adaptive cruise 19" wheels, rear power liftgate 8-speed transmission and the ***** safety rating. my take on this vehicle is kia slid this car back a little you don't take out the passenger power seat and rear sunshades. I can get past the removal of the cd player everyone pretty much streams there music these days, however I am not impressed with the 8-speed transmission it affects the acceleration on this suv, they should have synchronize the gear shifts a little better. I still like this vehicle, the ride is very comfortable and handling is competent as is the interior comfort and safety features also decent mpg, this vehicle gives a lot for the money. I will have to see were the next three years of driving this vehicle and all the new safety equipment and its reliability works as it should... kia should not had swapped out good standard features then add more features and sell the ones you want on the higher trim. but I would still recommend it because what works on this vehicle is its the right size it will fit many familys Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best small three row SUV Jr , 03/08/2020 L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful First thing I want to say is that the 2.4L is quite fast. Soon as you take your foot of the brake and hit the gas, you’re already going with the flow of traffic. That’s how responsive the throttle is, and the transmission. My parents got this SUV yesterday because we needed a bigger SUV that can accommodate us. Now I really love that the car has apple CarPlay and android auto on a base level trim!!! The gas mileage is wonderful, we drove the car almost all day and still have a quarter to full still left in the tank (true gas saver). Now the 3rd row isn’t strictly for kids. I’m 5’5 and I can fit back there and had no complaints. You can always adjust the 2nd row seats to have more leg room. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Satisfied Customer Ray , 01/09/2020 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 25 people found this review helpful Our 2nd KIA Sorento We had a 2017 and loved it so now we moved up to a 2020. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse