2020 Kia Sorento Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sorento SUV
S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,824*
Total Cash Price
$26,868
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,117*
Total Cash Price
$36,087
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,122*
Total Cash Price
$26,341
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,522*
Total Cash Price
$37,141
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,468*
Total Cash Price
$36,351
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,527*
Total Cash Price
$27,395
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,927*
Total Cash Price
$38,194
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,122*
Total Cash Price
$26,341
SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,688*
Total Cash Price
$29,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$834
|$3,900
|Maintenance
|$401
|$631
|$514
|$1,038
|$2,144
|$4,729
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,450
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,162
|$860
|$539
|$195
|$4,200
|Depreciation
|$5,857
|$1,981
|$1,876
|$2,200
|$2,084
|$13,997
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,011
|$5,905
|$5,447
|$6,044
|$7,418
|$35,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,121
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$538
|$848
|$690
|$1,395
|$2,880
|$6,351
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,723
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,948
|Financing
|$1,941
|$1,560
|$1,155
|$723
|$262
|$5,642
|Depreciation
|$7,867
|$2,661
|$2,519
|$2,955
|$2,799
|$18,801
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,789
|$7,931
|$7,316
|$8,117
|$9,964
|$48,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$3,824
|Maintenance
|$393
|$619
|$504
|$1,018
|$2,102
|$4,636
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,258
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,422
|Financing
|$1,417
|$1,139
|$843
|$528
|$191
|$4,118
|Depreciation
|$5,742
|$1,942
|$1,839
|$2,157
|$2,043
|$13,723
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,795
|$5,789
|$5,340
|$5,925
|$7,273
|$35,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,153
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$554
|$873
|$711
|$1,435
|$2,964
|$6,537
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,774
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,005
|Financing
|$1,998
|$1,606
|$1,189
|$744
|$269
|$5,806
|Depreciation
|$8,096
|$2,738
|$2,593
|$3,041
|$2,881
|$19,349
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,221
|$8,162
|$7,529
|$8,354
|$10,255
|$49,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,092
|$1,129
|$5,277
|Maintenance
|$542
|$854
|$696
|$1,405
|$2,901
|$6,398
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,736
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,962
|Financing
|$1,955
|$1,572
|$1,163
|$729
|$264
|$5,683
|Depreciation
|$7,924
|$2,680
|$2,538
|$2,977
|$2,819
|$18,938
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,897
|$7,989
|$7,369
|$8,176
|$10,037
|$48,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,977
|Maintenance
|$409
|$644
|$524
|$1,059
|$2,186
|$4,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,308
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,479
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,185
|$877
|$549
|$199
|$4,283
|Depreciation
|$5,972
|$2,020
|$1,913
|$2,243
|$2,125
|$14,272
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,227
|$6,021
|$5,554
|$6,162
|$7,564
|$36,527
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$5,545
|Maintenance
|$570
|$898
|$731
|$1,476
|$3,048
|$6,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$937
|$937
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,824
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,062
|Financing
|$2,055
|$1,652
|$1,222
|$766
|$277
|$5,971
|Depreciation
|$8,326
|$2,816
|$2,667
|$3,128
|$2,962
|$19,898
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,653
|$8,394
|$7,743
|$8,591
|$10,546
|$50,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$3,824
|Maintenance
|$393
|$619
|$504
|$1,018
|$2,102
|$4,636
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,258
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,422
|Financing
|$1,417
|$1,139
|$843
|$528
|$191
|$4,118
|Depreciation
|$5,742
|$1,942
|$1,839
|$2,157
|$2,043
|$13,723
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,795
|$5,789
|$5,340
|$5,925
|$7,273
|$35,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$894
|$924
|$4,321
|Maintenance
|$444
|$699
|$570
|$1,150
|$2,375
|$5,239
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$730
|$730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,422
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,607
|Financing
|$1,601
|$1,287
|$953
|$597
|$216
|$4,653
|Depreciation
|$6,488
|$2,194
|$2,078
|$2,437
|$2,309
|$15,507
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,198
|$6,542
|$6,034
|$6,695
|$8,218
|$39,688
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Sorento
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Kia Sorento in Virginia is:not available
