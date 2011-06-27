Used 2018 Kia Sorento Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sorento Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|22
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|21/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|394.8/526.4 mi.
|394.8/470.0 mi.
|338.4/470.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|18.8 gal.
|18.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|22
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Torque
|178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|252 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.2 ft.
|36.4 ft.
|36.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|LX Cool and Connected Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|LX Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|LX Advanced Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|EX Advanced Touring Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|550 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|no
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|no
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Cargo Tray (7 seat)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Scuff Plates
|yes
|yes
|yes
|EC Mirror w/Homelink & Compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats (5 seat)
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Light Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray (5 seat)
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|no
|no
|Carpeted Floor Mats (7 seat)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LX 3rd Row Seating Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|59.1 in.
|59.1 in.
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Washer Heater
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Puddle Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Mud Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cross Bars (Standard Roof)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Side Step Bars
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tow Hitch (2.4L)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Tow Hitch (2.0T/3.3L)
|no
|no
|yes
|Cross Bars (Panoramic Sunroof)
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Maximum cargo capacity
|73.5 cu.ft.
|73.5 cu.ft.
|73.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3704 lbs.
|3840 lbs.
|3968 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5026 lbs.
|5159 lbs.
|5489 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|38.8 cu.ft.
|38.8 cu.ft.
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.9 degrees
|16.9 degrees
|16.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1322 lbs.
|1319 lbs.
|1521 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.0 degrees
|21.0 degrees
|21.0 degrees
|Length
|187.4 in.
|187.4 in.
|187.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|7.3 in.
|7.3 in.
|Height
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|146.4 cu.ft.
|146.4 cu.ft.
|154.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.4 in.
|109.4 in.
|109.4 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|P235/65R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P235/60R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sorento
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,200
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2018 Kia Sorento info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid