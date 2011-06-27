  1. Home
Used 2018 Kia Sorento Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG242220
Total Seating557
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)394.8/526.4 mi.394.8/470.0 mi.338.4/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.18.8 gal.18.8 gal.
Combined MPG242220
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm252 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.36.4 ft.36.2 ft.
Valves161624
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
engine immobilizernonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
LX Cool and Connected Packageyesyesno
LX Convenience Packageyesyesno
LX Advanced Technology Packageyesyesno
EX Advanced Touring Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
550 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
manual rear seat easy entrynonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynonoyes
4 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Cargo Tray (7 seat)yesyesyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyesyesyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyesyesno
Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats (5 seat)yesnono
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Interior Light Kityesyesyes
Cargo Tray (5 seat)yesnono
Cargo Matyesnono
Carpeted Floor Mats (7 seat)yesyesyes
LX 3rd Row Seating Packageyesnono
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.44.1 in.44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Washer Heateryesyesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Cross Bars (Standard Roof)yesyesyes
Side Step Barsyesyesyes
Tow Hitch (2.4L)yesyesno
Tow Hitch (2.0T/3.3L)nonoyes
Cross Bars (Panoramic Sunroof)nonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Maximum cargo capacity73.5 cu.ft.73.5 cu.ft.73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3704 lbs.3840 lbs.3968 lbs.
Gross weight5026 lbs.5159 lbs.5489 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.8 cu.ft.38.8 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees16.9 degrees16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1322 lbs.1319 lbs.1521 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees21.0 degrees21.0 degrees
Length187.4 in.187.4 in.187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
EPA interior volume146.4 cu.ft.146.4 cu.ft.154.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.109.4 in.109.4 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Blaze Blue
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Sangria
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Blaze Blue
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Sangria
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Blaze Blue
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Polished Walnut
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Stone Beige, cloth
  • Satin Black, cloth
  • Stone Beige, cloth
  • Satin Black, cloth
  • Stone Beige, leather
  • Satin Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
P235/65R17 tiresyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
P235/60R18 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
