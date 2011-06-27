Used 2018 Kia Sorento Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sorento SUV
EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,294*
Total Cash Price
$21,642
SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,405*
Total Cash Price
$29,069
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,789*
Total Cash Price
$29,917
SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,751*
Total Cash Price
$29,281
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,986*
Total Cash Price
$22,067
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,173*
Total Cash Price
$30,766
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,602*
Total Cash Price
$21,218
SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,100*
Total Cash Price
$23,976
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,906*
Total Cash Price
$26,310
LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,176*
Total Cash Price
$25,249
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,602*
Total Cash Price
$21,218
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,675*
Total Cash Price
$28,008
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,983*
Total Cash Price
$27,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$3,860
|Maintenance
|$622
|$504
|$1,659
|$1,479
|$1,238
|$5,502
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,174
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,341
|Financing
|$1,164
|$936
|$693
|$434
|$157
|$3,383
|Depreciation
|$4,959
|$2,300
|$2,024
|$1,793
|$1,610
|$12,686
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,998
|$5,923
|$7,251
|$6,341
|$5,780
|$35,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$5,184
|Maintenance
|$836
|$677
|$2,228
|$1,987
|$1,663
|$7,390
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,577
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,563
|$1,258
|$930
|$582
|$211
|$4,544
|Depreciation
|$6,661
|$3,089
|$2,718
|$2,408
|$2,162
|$17,039
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,429
|$7,956
|$9,739
|$8,517
|$7,764
|$47,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$860
|$697
|$2,293
|$2,044
|$1,712
|$7,606
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,623
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,854
|Financing
|$1,609
|$1,294
|$957
|$599
|$217
|$4,677
|Depreciation
|$6,855
|$3,180
|$2,797
|$2,479
|$2,225
|$17,536
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,821
|$8,188
|$10,024
|$8,766
|$7,990
|$48,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,222
|Maintenance
|$842
|$682
|$2,244
|$2,001
|$1,675
|$7,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$534
|$1,822
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,588
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,815
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,267
|$937
|$587
|$213
|$4,577
|Depreciation
|$6,710
|$3,112
|$2,738
|$2,426
|$2,178
|$17,163
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,527
|$8,014
|$9,810
|$8,579
|$7,820
|$47,751
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,935
|Maintenance
|$634
|$514
|$1,691
|$1,508
|$1,263
|$5,610
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$642
|$329
|$402
|$1,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,197
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,368
|Financing
|$1,187
|$955
|$706
|$442
|$160
|$3,450
|Depreciation
|$5,056
|$2,345
|$2,063
|$1,828
|$1,641
|$12,934
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,194
|$6,039
|$7,393
|$6,466
|$5,894
|$35,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$885
|$716
|$2,358
|$2,103
|$1,760
|$7,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$895
|$458
|$561
|$1,914
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,669
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,907
|Financing
|$1,654
|$1,331
|$985
|$616
|$223
|$4,810
|Depreciation
|$7,050
|$3,270
|$2,877
|$2,549
|$2,288
|$18,034
|Fuel
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,039
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$10,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,213
|$8,420
|$10,308
|$9,015
|$8,217
|$50,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$610
|$494
|$1,626
|$1,450
|$1,214
|$5,394
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,151
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,315
|Financing
|$1,141
|$918
|$679
|$425
|$154
|$3,317
|Depreciation
|$4,862
|$2,255
|$1,984
|$1,758
|$1,578
|$12,437
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,802
|$5,807
|$7,109
|$6,217
|$5,667
|$34,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,276
|Maintenance
|$689
|$558
|$1,837
|$1,638
|$1,372
|$6,095
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$697
|$357
|$437
|$1,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,301
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,289
|$1,037
|$767
|$480
|$174
|$3,748
|Depreciation
|$5,494
|$2,548
|$2,242
|$1,987
|$1,783
|$14,054
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,076
|$6,562
|$8,033
|$7,025
|$6,404
|$39,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$994
|$4,692
|Maintenance
|$756
|$613
|$2,016
|$1,798
|$1,505
|$6,689
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$765
|$392
|$480
|$1,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,631
|Financing
|$1,415
|$1,138
|$842
|$527
|$191
|$4,113
|Depreciation
|$6,029
|$2,796
|$2,460
|$2,180
|$1,957
|$15,422
|Fuel
|$1,643
|$1,693
|$1,743
|$1,796
|$1,849
|$8,723
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,154
|$7,201
|$8,815
|$7,709
|$7,027
|$42,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$927
|$954
|$4,503
|Maintenance
|$726
|$588
|$1,935
|$1,726
|$1,445
|$6,419
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$734
|$376
|$461
|$1,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,370
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,565
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,092
|$808
|$506
|$183
|$3,947
|Depreciation
|$5,786
|$2,683
|$2,361
|$2,092
|$1,878
|$14,800
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,774
|$8,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,664
|$6,910
|$8,460
|$7,398
|$6,744
|$41,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$610
|$494
|$1,626
|$1,450
|$1,214
|$5,394
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,151
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,315
|Financing
|$1,141
|$918
|$679
|$425
|$154
|$3,317
|Depreciation
|$4,862
|$2,255
|$1,984
|$1,758
|$1,578
|$12,437
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,802
|$5,807
|$7,109
|$6,217
|$5,667
|$34,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$4,995
|Maintenance
|$805
|$652
|$2,146
|$1,914
|$1,602
|$7,120
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$814
|$417
|$511
|$1,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,736
|Financing
|$1,506
|$1,212
|$896
|$561
|$203
|$4,378
|Depreciation
|$6,418
|$2,977
|$2,619
|$2,321
|$2,083
|$16,417
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,939
|$7,665
|$9,384
|$8,206
|$7,480
|$45,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$4,919
|Maintenance
|$793
|$642
|$2,114
|$1,885
|$1,578
|$7,012
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$802
|$411
|$503
|$1,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,710
|Financing
|$1,483
|$1,193
|$883
|$553
|$200
|$4,312
|Depreciation
|$6,321
|$2,932
|$2,579
|$2,285
|$2,051
|$16,168
|Fuel
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,882
|$1,938
|$9,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,743
|$7,549
|$9,242
|$8,082
|$7,367
|$44,983
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sorento
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Kia Sorento in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Kia Sorento info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019