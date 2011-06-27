  1. Home
Used 2011 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Sorento
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2011 Kia Sorento

redwinejl, 03/28/2015
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
107 of 111 people found this review helpful

Bought new Aug. 2011. I have 117000 miles with no mechanical problems. I am retired and put many miles on this car going from home to our kid home almost weekly. I did have an alternator replaced on recall, but that is it. I had 60000 mile dealer service performed as well as regular oil changes( I have always used full synethic), and maintain proper tire service. When I bought this car, I would have never thought of buying a Kia, as I did not think they were quality cars, but after owning this one for 4 and 1/2 years, Kia is a quality product and a car company that seems to be doing things right. I think this SUV will continue to serve me well for several more years.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Solid vehicle, great pricing used.

newaccent2007, 03/08/2015
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

We purchased our Pacific blue LX 2.4L with 43k on the odometer. Since that time, we've only had very minor issues. The factory battery went bad at 48K, and now with 81K the sway bars need to be replaced which were cheap to order. I use the vehicle as my company car (contractor) and it now has 81K on it. The factory brakes are still about 30-40%. It's been an incredibly reliable machine, and it's used on and off road and down Amish township roads daily. Tough, durable, and reliable, and cheap to obtain too.

Great for the Price!

Jeff Pottberg, 10/19/2015
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
43 of 44 people found this review helpful

Started with a lease of the 2011 Sorento AWD. Was looking for a safe AWD for my daughter to use in college in New England. This model is great in snow and has a very tight turning radius. Didn't get many options as I was looking for a base model under $25K. I ended up buying out the lease and still like to drive it. Just came back from a 3,000 mile road trip with it and even though I have back problems. I found it comfortable to drive for long periods of time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Purchase To-Date

sdolan, 09/29/2014
31 of 33 people found this review helpful

Recently bought the 2011 Kia Sorento LX (AWD, 6 speed automatic) and it has been the BEST purchase to-date. It has a truck chassis and so, if you like the feel/ride of a truck you'll enjoy this one. Smooth shift of gears helps enjoy the ride, though you have to watch your speed; 100 kms feels the same as 60 kms and I noticed I speed a little more (accidentally) in this vehicle.

Unreliable KIA Sorento

subalulf, 03/12/2014
43 of 48 people found this review helpful

Our Kia Sorento (EX V6) had to have the transmission replaced at 15,000 miles (not the recalled version). The electrical panels replaced at 25k miles. Mysterious popping noise in axel went un-repaired because they couldn't figure out the issue. Interior component broke prior to 36k. It was supposed to be covered under warranty but local dealer network refused to repair. Claiming it was "broken" and not a factory defect. We did not "break" the part but customers have little recourse if the dealer network performs the evaluation (and damaged the part further during evaluation). In general, Kia corporate and the Kia dealers appear unreliable and unresponsive to multiple mechanical flaws.

Research Similar Vehicles